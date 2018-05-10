Wildfires burn near Bailey in Park County, evacuations ordered

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — There were reports of two separate wildfires Thursday evening in the Harris Park Shooting Range area near Bailey. That’s in Park County southwest of metro Denver.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered at about 5 p.m. for residents within one-half mile of the intersection of Camp Creek Road and Park County Road 43. Neal Road is closed to everyone except residents.

Residents within one mile of that intersection were encouraged to remove livestock and pets from the area, and to prepare for a full evacuation.

The fires were burning on both sides of the Harris Park Shooting Range.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office said target shooting was the suspected cause of the fire, which was less than one acre in size.

A helicopter was on the scene making water drops, but the fires were growing in size.

Video shot by Sean Sziklas, Sr. showed a small fire with thick smoke and flames when it first started.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video