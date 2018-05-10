Today’s Deal: 50% off 2018 Social Scene Tasting Festival Tickets!

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!

Enthusiasts unite as you embark on a journey to warm up your taste buds with your selected spirit (wine, whiskey, tequila or craft spirits) Each season brings a new theme, a new space, food and drink specials, a chance to connect with enthusiasts alike, and leave with more knowledge.

About Social Scene: Tasting Festivals

Click here for more details.We love to connect, we love bringing people together and we love creating memories, so we decided to start a company that would facilitate the ability for everyone to do just that! We wanted to share a little history about us and our biz and introduce our team!

Both of our co-founders (Min Kim & William Holdeman) were producing events, small parties, and community gatherings before they even started Social Scene (SS), but the new goal was to offer a variety of options to keep people connecting and creating some great memories year round! Thanks to our ever-evolving strategies and continuous improvements to offer our customers and brands the best experiences year after year, we’ve now grown to 12 cities. As we continue to expand, SS will create more custom concepts allowing corporations and brands to take advantage of the same marketing, promotions and strategies that has proven our ability to grow over the past 7 years. We call it experiential marketing and we look forward to connecting more people, building brand awareness and creating more memories for years to come! Our motto, “Be Social. Be Seen,” means social and brand visibility go hand in hand to build relationships. Come connect and experience with us! Social Scene greets every creative concept with excitement and we encourage feedback on clients’ experiences with our campaigns while progressing for the future. Great customer service is a top priority for us.