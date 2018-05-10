Sense of Security’s Royal Wedding Viewing Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Colorado's Best own Paula Haddock as she hosts an exclusive and luxurious re-broadcast of the Royal nuptials of HRH Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle.

The Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens is providing each guest with a traditional English tea – curated fine teas and coffee, hand-crafted finger sandwiches, scones, crumpets and cookies. Enjoy bottomless mimosas and custom “traditional” British cocktails. Compete against other guests in our Best Tiara/Crown contest and in our Royal Wedding and Royal Family trivia games.

Tickets are $60 a piece. For more info and to buy tickets, click here.

Who: Sense of Security

What: Royal Wedding Viewing Party

When: Saturday, May 19 from 8:00AM – Noon

Where: The Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens (click for map)