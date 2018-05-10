San Diego surf turns electric blue

Ocean waves north of San Diego look quite a bit bluer than usual this week.

Beginning Monday, a 20-mile stretch of California coastline from Encinitas to La Jolla took on what CNN calls an “electric blue glow” as tiny bioluminescent creatures moved in.

A red tide offshore San Diego is bringing a spectacular display of #bioluminescence to beaches at night, as captured in this photo by John H. Moore. Scripps scientist Michael Latz said the red tide is due to massive numbers of dinoflagellates including Lingulodinium polyedra. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/JnSlXGBuEs — Scripps Oceanography (@Scripps_Ocean) May 8, 2018

Despite sharing his own photos with NPR, a professional photographer says “no photo can really do it justice,” adding the glow was “much less vibrant” but “still beautiful” as of Tuesday night.

Scientists credit a bloom of dinoflagellates, also known as a red tide.

A #RedTide has brought #bioluminescence to San Diego beaches. Learn more about the phenomenon here: https://t.co/tB60nDSkHD. Photo by Erik Jepsen/UC San Diego pic.twitter.com/JiKg28Gz42 — Scripps Oceanography (@Scripps_Ocean) May 9, 2018

The microorganisms give the water a reddish hue in daylight, but at night, they appear to glow as they’re disturbed by waves.

NPR reports huge crowds have been flocking to witness the phenomenon, which scientists have been observing for decades. It’s unclear how long it will be visible. Red tides have previously lasted a few days to beyond a month.

