Record-tying heat on tap, then cooler, wetter for weekend

DENVER -- The record high temperature could fall in Denver on Thursday. The record of 86 degrees for the date was set in 1991, 1962 and 1961.

There will be sunshine early Thursday followed by a 10 percent chance of a dry, gusty thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The mountains can expect sunshine early with a 10 percent chance of afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorms. Highs will be n the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Clouds increase in Friday with a 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid-70s.

On Saturday, expect overcast, patchy fog, a few breaks of sunshine and a 60 percent chance of rain showers. Highs will only reach the mid-60s.

On Mother's Day, expect overcast skies with a few breaks of sunshine and a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs will be about 68 degrees.

Rain and thunderstorms are possible late Mother's Day into Monday. Highs on Monday will climb to the upper 60s.

