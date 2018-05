× One injured in fire at Denver tortilla factory

DENVER — A fire at a tortilla factory near downtown Denver sent a dark plume of black smoke into the sky during the evening commute Thursday.

It happened near West 11th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive

At least one person was injured, according to the Denver Fire Department.

Employees said a boiler exploded in the building and they had to run out.

Santa Fe  was closed  at West 11th Avenue while fire fighters worked at the scene.