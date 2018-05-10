3-alarm fire burns at apartment complex under construction near Sports Authority Field at Mile High

DENVER — A four-story apartment complex near Sports Authority Field at Mile High caught fire early Thursday morning, the Denver Frie Department said.

The three-alarm fire started just before 2 a.m. near West 19th Avenue and Grove Street.

When crews arrived, they went on the defensive, trying to protect more structures to the south of the fire.

By 3 a.m., most of the outside fire was contained and crews worked to knock down the fire on the inside.

The structure on the north side of the complex collapsed as fire crews had a hard time getting a good water supply.

