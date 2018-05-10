Mom Knows Best: Mother’s Day “Brunch” Restaurant Report Card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range. Here's the Mother's Day brunch edition of Restaurant Report Card.

Tavernetta

This Italian spot in Denver failed our report card with nine critical health code violations in February.

The mistakes included:

Cooked pork and artichokes tossed held wrong temperature

Employees touching ready to eat food with bare hands

Employee left half eaten apple on container

The restaurant did not return our calls so we stopped by. General manager Justin Williams said, "We take health inspections and everything that happens with the utmost concern. As well we are here to make sure we provide great service, great hospitality as well as safe environments for not only our guests but our employees. Everything that was documented was also alleviated and fixed immediately."

Tavernetta, which is located at 1400 16th Street in Denver, passed its follow up inspection.

Olive and Finch

A Denver inspector cited the restaurant for nine critical violations during its last two surprise health inspections in March and September 2017.

The violations included:

Fries tossed not held warm enough

Frosting, cookies dough and custard tossed not held cold enough

A washing machine was not properly sanitizing dishes

The restaurant sent the following written comment: "We consistently work with the inspectors to ensure compliance and quickly addressed all the items at the time of the inspection."

Olive and Finch is at 3390 East 1st Avenue in Denver.

12 at Madison

The "A" goes to 12 at Madison in Congress Park for two health inspections in a row with no critical violations.

Executive Chef Jeff Osaka said, "We have a model everything everyday. So we try to hit, we don't just spot clean a lot of our restaurants. We really don't try to clean or try to keep it clean for the health inspector it's really for our guest, the health and safety of our guest."

12 at Madison is located at 1160 Madison Street.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

