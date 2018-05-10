“Mamma Mia!” The Movie-Free Screening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Take your Mamma to a FREE Sing-A-Long screening of MAMMA MIA! THE MOVIE this Sunday, May 13 at 10AM at the AMC Highlands Ranch 24 theater! Attendees can just show up at the theater and if there are seats available, they’ll let you in (up to theater capacity). No ticketing needed, nothing to reserve in advance, and no purchases required. Free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and may only be picked up at the theater box office starting at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 13. Attendees will be among the first to experience exclusive new footage from MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, in theaters July 20. For more info - http://unvrs.al/MMSingALong