Local Korean-Americans react to meeting of Korean leaders

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- As President Trump has now finalized a meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore next month, local Korean-Americans are hopeful this could be a potential break-through toward denuclearization.

One Colorado Korean-American says he hopes this will finally open the gates between the North and South.

Christopher Yi, now proud owner of Elite Marshal Arts in Broomfield, immigrated to Colorado in 1988 from South Korea.

"I see many conflict, even the same town people together they have different thinking different feeling," said Yi.

Yi still has family ties in South Korea so his eyes are always focuses on what's happening in his home country.

"I was surprised and happy. I’m really excited, at the same time I'm hopeful this is the one big step and they open the gates between North Korea and South," said Xi.

He hopes this meeting of the minds will bring unification to Korea, still pleased over the three Korean-American prisoners released today.

"We’ve already experienced how tragedy and war are not good answers, no matter what their political philosophy, war is not good. But for our next generation they haven’t seen and haven’t experienced this. I hope it will end and those young children can learn from past history to not make the same happen," said Xi.