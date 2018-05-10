Justin Timberlake hiring for ‘Man of the Woods’ tour

NEW ORLEANS — Pop star Justin Timberlake is hiring a VIP social media guru for his “Man of the Woods” tour.

LinkedIn is teaming up with Live Nation Entertainment to offer a professional a chance to help manage social media for Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods” tour, WGNO reports.

As part of this experience, the lucky winner will join the Live Nation social media team for a day in May at a show in Dallas.

The winner will serve as social media coordinator for the concert.

To enter, post a video to LinkedIn before 11:59 p.m. Sunday describing how this experience would fuel your passions or boost your career. Include the hashtag #LinkedInTopCompaniesContest.