DENVER — Southbound Interstate 25 is partially closed near its junction with Interstate 70 due to a crash involving four vehicles.

According to the Denver Police Department, two southbound lanes were closed early Thursday afternoon. No serious injuries were reported.

ROAD CLOSED: Two lanes of SB I-25 are closed just south of I-70 due to a four-vehicle crash. No serious injuries reported at this time. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/jGhlkkES19 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 10, 2018

The Colorado Department of Transportation posted to Twitter saying the partial closure is near exit 214A.

I-25 SB: Crash at Exit 214A – I-70 (Denver). Various lanes blocked. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 10, 2018

Police are advising drivers to expect delays.