Former Sedgwick County sheriff found guilty of official misconduct

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — The former sheriff of Sedgwick County was found guilty of transporting an inmate in his personal vehicle but was acquitted of sexually assaulting her.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which was appointed special prosecutor in the case, said Thursday that Thomas Hanna was found guilty of first-degree official misconduct.

The Class 2 misdemeanor alleged that he took the inmate to his home in August 2016.

The conviction means Hanna will lose his Colorado peace officer certification.

A jury in Logan County on Tuesday found Hanna not guilty of sexual assault on an at-risk person, second-degree kidnapping and soliciting a prostitute.

Hanna will be sentenced July 11.

Sedgwick County is in far northeast Colorado.