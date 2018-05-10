Florida men sentenced for $6 million fraud scheme that included Colorado victims

DENVER — Two men pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit mail fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering on Wednesday, according to an announcement from the Department of Justice.

Joseph Anthony Rubbo, 54, was sentenced to the maximum term of imprisonment available under the law: 60 months. Nicholas D. Rubbo, 48, was sentenced to 48 months. Both men are from southeast Florida.

“From December 2012 to November 2017, Joseph Rubbo and Nicholas Rubbo, along with three others, engaged in a conspiracy to defraud more than thirty investors, including two investors in Colorado, of more than $6,000,000 in an investment fraud scheme,” the Department of Justice said in a release Thursday.

The scheme centered around a Florida television production company called VIP Television, LLC as well as a cleaning product called “Scrubbieglove.”

“Investors sent money to both of these companies as a result of false statements about VIP Television’s merger opportunities and interest in the Scrubbieglove by entities such as QVC, Walgreens, and Bed, Bath & Beyond,” the release said.

The three other people who participated in the conspiracy have pleaded guilty in a related case but will not be sentenced until August.