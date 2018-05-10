× Family looks for missing man who is accused of causing serious crash on highway in February

DENVER — A family is desperate to find their loved one.

He’s actually suspected of causing a serious crash as he drove the wrong way on I-225 in February that injured several people.

Nick Rader of Henderson was last seen in Greeley Tuesday night.

His family is searching for him and fearing the worst because of his medical and psychological state. But they hope someone might know something.

Rader has major medical and mental problems that are the result of major brain injuries he suffered as a bull rider. His injuries are like those suffered by NFL football players.

But it was the accident in February, his family says, that caused his greatest anguish. Three people were seriously hurt in the crash that he caused in February.

“That really weighed on him knowing that he hurt [others], that his condition is now affecting other lives,” his sister Laura Jones said.

Laura Jones believes her brother was suffering a seizure when the crash happened.

He’s been dealing with memory loss, black outs and severe bouts with depression and anger. There was also talk of suicide.

“He told me that I need to let go and know that he`s not in pain anymore and he said that look what I`ve done to your life. I`ve ruined your life and that`s not true,” his mother Mary Rader said.

So far, there has been no sign of his whereabouts yet.

No charges have been filed in the crash on I-225 in February.