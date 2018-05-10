Denver’s daily record high crushed as temperatures near 90

DENVER — Temperatures in the Denver area feel more like summer than spring on Thursday.

As of 12:53 p.m., the temperature at Denver International Airport was 88 degrees. The old record for May 10 was 86 degrees, set in 1991, 1962 and 1961.

The average high temperature in early May is around 72 degrees.

There is still a 10 percent chance of a dry, gusty thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The heat will not last long. Temperatures will cool into the mid-70s on Friday with a 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

On Saturday, expect overcast skies, patchy fog, a few breaks of sunshine and a 60 percent chance of rain showers. Highs will only reach the mid-60s.

On Mother’s Day, plan on overcast skies with a few breaks of sunshine and a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs will be about 68 degrees.

Rain and thunderstorms are possible late Mother’s Day into Monday. Highs on Monday will climb to the upper 60s.