Couple pays contractor $50,000 up front, gets left with mess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Renee and John Drahota’s basement looks more like the set of a horror film than the beautiful vision they had in mind.

A long trough exists in the floor. “This is where they ran the plumbing to the bar, to the sink,” Renee said.

Windows have been painted over and dust buildup is blowing into the rest of the home.

The Drahotas paid the Golden-based construction company named in the story aired on FOX31 $50,000 before the work started on February 1.

“When I asked him what the money was for it sounded legitimate," Renee said. "He had to pay the electrician, he had to pay plumbing.”

The couple had also received a positive referral from a friend. They showed the Problem Solvers damage to a piece of furniture worth approximately $3,000, soiled with cement after being used as a tool bench.

Now sub-contractors are appearing on their doorstep wondering when they will be paid.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the contractor and are waiting for a response. In the meantime the couple has obtained an attorney in an effort to get their money back.

Consumer experts warn you should never pay the entire amount for a service up front.

Always check several references and the company’s rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Online reviews are helpful. For information about how to select a contractor visit the BBB's website.