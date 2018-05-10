Cooling down with stormy skies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We broke a record high today surpassing the old record of 86 set back in 1991.

We also set a record today for the lack of snow this past winter.

Good news is we have picked up some good rain so far in May and there is more to come. We are expecting temperatures to cool into the 70s on Friday in Denver with a few late day thunderstorms. We dip into the 60s over the weekend with more showers & thunderstorms each day. And, the stormy outlook continues next week with showers & thunderstorms possible each day through Friday along with highs in the 70s. So, we didn't get the moisture over the Winter, but Spring is looking to revive us with good soaking showers just when we need it!

