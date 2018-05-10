× Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day

DENVER — Thursday is Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day.

Here in Colorado, health experts are marking the day by calling attention to mental health issues kids face including anxiety, depression and trauma. Each issue can affect children differently, whether that’s physically, emotionally or mentally.

There is hope and recovery, psychologists say. State services, like COACT Colorado, are available for kids and their families who need mental and behavioral health support, especially those at-risk who need multiple providers in their community.

To find out more about how COACT can help you or the resources available in your community, go to coactcolorado.org. You can ask direct questions via the Contact page.

And if you think your child might be dealing with a difficult mental health issue, or you just know someone who needs help, don’t wait.

Call the Colorado Crisis Hotline to speak with a trained crisis clinician and peer support. That number is 1-844-493-8255 (TALK), or you can text “TALK” to 38255 on your mobile phone.

Colorado Office of Behavioral Health