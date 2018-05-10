Broomfield councilwoman turns her back during public comment session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- Citizens in Broomfield are voicing their concerns about actions made by an elected official.

A city councilwoman decided to turn her back when a resident walked up during a public comment session. This particular city councilwoman says she turned her back because she felt the comments started to get offensive. Residents say it's the job of elected officials to listen to the public's concerns whether you like them or not.

For years oil and gas has been a hot topic for folks in Broomfield.

“Major, mega, industrial oil and gas sites don’t belong in our neighborhoods," resident Vince Miller said.

When Miller took the podium at a city council meeting a few weeks back, he was fired up about the oil and gas controversy.

“You wouldn’t have been patriots, you would’ve been loyalists,” Miller said.

The last two words of his speech, 'grow some,' left one councilwoman offended.

“Council has been subjected to some personal attacks," councilwoman Elizabeth Law-Evans said.

She decided to turn her back during Tuesday's public comment session.

Actions that now have some residents upset.

“It makes me upset," resident Sarah Mann said. “That just seemed really inappropriate for a councilwoman.”

We also heard from Kim McNaughton who said, “It was infuriating to me.”

Kim McNaughton also emailed elected officials. In part she told them, “When a City Council Member refuses to listen to their citizens who come to speak to their representatives at a council meeting by turning their chair so their back faces the citizens, then they lost the ability to represent them.”

Broomfield's mayor responded to the email and said, "Kim, I generally am pretty lenient on public comments and allow folks to speak without interruption. However, the person whom had Liz turn his back on has suggested that council is un-patriotic and generally berates council in previous meetings. It is difficult to watch him go back to his chair and smirk and generally mock council. When he said "grow some balls" he crossed the line. Perhaps I should have had him immediately removed from chambers, is that the correct solution? Our council works very hard and does not deserve to be berated in the fashion and women shouldn't be expected to tolerate inappropriate behavior."

FOX31 sat down with Elizabeth Law-Evans who says her actions are justified.

“It’s absolutely my responsibility to listen to what they have to say, when they’re talking about questions of policy or issues facing the city, but when it comes to language that’s essentially bullying, abusive language, sexist language," Elizabeth Law-Evans said. “Why is it that an elected official or anyone else has some sort of carve out exemption to that.”

Law-Evans called the chair move a silent protest.

In the public comment session on Tuesday, Miller took the podium and clarified that his 'grow some' comment meant grow a backbone, grow bravery. He says he never meant to insult anyone