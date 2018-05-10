Arapahoe County asking for public’s help to name new 5.5 mile trail

AURORA, Colo. — Time is running out for you to name a future trail in Arapahoe County.

A new 5.5 mile trail is being built by the E-470 Public Highway Authority and will run along the westside of the tollway from Quincy Avenue to South Ireland Way.

Arapahoe County Open Space have six names for the public to choose from: Pioneer Trail, Long View Trail, Bison Beltway, High Plains Trail, Heritage Trail, and Prairie Trail.

Everyone who votes can enter to win a Garmin GPS watch.

The voting is open through Monday.

