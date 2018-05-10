Arapahoe County asking for public’s help to name new 5.5 mile trail

AURORA, Colo. — Time is running out for you to name a future trail in Arapahoe County.

A new 5.5 mile trail is being built by the E-470 Public Highway Authority and will run along the westside of the tollway from Quincy Avenue to South Ireland Way.

New 5.5 mile trail along E-470. Photo: Arapahoe County)

Arapahoe County Open Space have six names for the public to choose from: Pioneer Trail, Long View Trail, Bison Beltway, High Plains Trail, Heritage Trail, and Prairie Trail.

Everyone who votes can enter to win a Garmin GPS watch.

The voting is open through Monday.

Click here to vote.

 