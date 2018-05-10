All Aboard for Mother’s Day – Georgetown Loop Railroad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for the perfect Mother's day outing, we've got a thing for you. The Georgetown Loop Railroad has been hosting families and creating memories for more than 40 years, and now it's your turn to ride. Tom Hill from The Georgetown Loop joined us this morning with more information.

This Mothers Day weekend...May 12Th and 13Th The Georgetown Loop Railroad has specials going on.

Every mom who rides a train will get a box of chocolates and a rose plus hey have 2 for 1 mimosas and mention Colorado's Best to get $5 off all parlor car tickets.