A mom’s dying wish to see her soon graduate high school is granted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The mom of a graduating high school student could not have asked for a better Mother's Day gift.

Stephanie Northcott, who has terminal cancer, said she wanted to see her son, Dalton, receive his diploma.

Family, friends and school staff worked to bring the ceremony to Northcott, who is undergoing treatment at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis.

According to WMC Action News, the school’s principal, football team and others came to her hospital room to watch Dalton be presented with his diploma in front of his mother.

Dalton then shared a dance with his mom.

A relative, Julie Northcott, captured the moving ceremony on video.