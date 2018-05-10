2 killed when drilling truck catches fire near Fountain power plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOUNTAIN, Colo. -- Two people were killed after a truck drilling for soil samples caught fire near a power plant south of Fountain on Thursday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

A black plume of smoke was seen coming from near the Ray Nixon Power Plant off exit 125 of Interstate 25.

The fire was put out and power has been shut off in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Colorado Springs Utilities.

The names and ages of the two workers who were killed were not released.