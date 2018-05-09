Video shows fawn hopping in officer’s car before being reunited with mother

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. — A lost, young deer has been reunited with its mother thanks to officers in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Marin County Sheriff’s office posted a video on Monday that shows a clearly confused fawn entering an officer’s patrol vehicle. It squeezed its way from the back seat to the front passenger seat.

When a baby deer is in the roadway and decides to check out your patrol car before being reunited with it's mother, it looks this 😳 #SavingBambi ❤️#SoCute pic.twitter.com/apQYlnrFkH — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) May 7, 2018

The deer had been in the middle of the road causing traffic issues when the officer responded, according to KPIX 5

The fawn then hopped into the squad car.

Officers reunited the fawn with its mother nearby before the pair bounded off into the woods.

A representative for local animal rescue group Marin Humane told KPIX 5 encounters with wildlife are not uncommon in the Bay Area.