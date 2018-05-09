Video shows fawn hopping in officer’s car before being reunited with mother

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. — A lost, young deer has been reunited with its mother thanks to officers in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The Marin County Sheriff’s office posted a video on Monday that shows a clearly confused fawn entering an officer’s patrol vehicle. It squeezed its way from the back seat to the front passenger seat.
The deer had been in the middle of the road causing traffic issues when the officer responded, according to KPIX 5
The fawn then hopped into the squad car.
Officers reunited the fawn with its mother nearby before the pair bounded off into the woods.
A representative for local animal rescue group Marin Humane told KPIX 5 encounters with wildlife are not uncommon in the Bay Area.