Utah homicide suspect arrested in southeast Colorado

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect in the killing of a 15-year-old Utah girl has been arrested in southeast Colorado.

Shaun French, 24, is being held on charges for unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

The Otero County undersheriff said French was arrested near Highway 50 and County Road 13 Wednesday.

Today OCSO and CSP stopped and arrested Shaun French age 24 at Hwy 50 / CR 13. French was wanted out of Utah on sex assault charges. Thanks to @CSP_LaJunta and @PuebloCountySO for assistance. @OteroSheriff pic.twitter.com/nOpa2guON5 — Otero County Undersheriff – Colorado (@CountyOtero) May 9, 2018

The Salt Lake City Police Department said French is now a suspect in the killing of 15-year-old Baleigh Bagshaw. He was previously considered a person of interest.

Shaun French has been taken into custody. SLCPD will be available for media at the PSB at 1:00 p.m. #PersonofInterest from #Homicide of 15 yr old Baleigh Bagshaw. French now a suspect. — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) May 9, 2018

According to FOX13 Salt Lake City, French had previously had a sexual relationship with Bagshaw and had lived in the same home as her, but was not living in the same house at the time of the homicide.