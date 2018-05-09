Utah homicide suspect arrested in southeast Colorado

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect in the killing of a 15-year-old Utah girl has been arrested in southeast Colorado.

Shaun French, 24, is being held on charges for unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

The Otero County undersheriff said French was arrested near Highway 50 and County Road 13 Wednesday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said French is now a suspect in the killing of 15-year-old Baleigh Bagshaw. He was previously considered a person of interest.

According to FOX13 Salt Lake City, French had previously had a sexual relationship with Bagshaw and had lived in the same home as her, but was not living in the same house at the time of the homicide.