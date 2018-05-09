Trash heap full of shingles a headache for Adams County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- You can't miss the giant heap of old shingles on the side of I-76 near I-25. It rises out of trees like a big pyramid made of junk.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers dug into complaints from a viewer and found a legal mess for the county that will, hopefully, soon be cleaned up.

Commuter Josh Bankston told FOX31, "it is disgusting. I don't see how anybody can get that much trash in one little area."

The Problem Solvers asked Adams County officials about what is being done.

Communications Director Jim Siedlecki said, "for the past four years we've felt like your viewer, fed up and really unhappy."

Siedlecki explains the county has been working with the state attorney general, Tri-County Health Department and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, issuing notices and filing formal complaints against Shingle Solutions, LLC.

He said, "The landowner is now complying with the minimum standard but later this summer we are going to ask for a more aggressive approach."

Bankston said he is looking forward to not looking at the mess in the future. "Thank you for getting it done and starting cleaning it up and get our county looking nice again."

The owner of the land used by Shingle Solutions, LLC told FOX31 trucks have already been removing the shingles from the inside of the pile, which is why the mound still appears to drivers traveling on I-76.