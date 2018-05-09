Thousands of kids’ penguin cardigan sets recalled over choking hazard

DENVER — More than 100,000 children’s penguin cardigan sets manufactured by Carter’s are being recalled because the toggle button can detach, which poses a choking hazard to young kids, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“For over 150 years, Carter’s has worked diligently to earn the trust of generations of families – a trust we work hard to maintain. As part of that trust and overall commitment to safety, we wanted to make you aware of a potential safety issue with our Carter’s cardigan, which is part of a three-piece Penguin Cardigan Set,” the company said in a statement on its website.

So far, no injuries have been reported, but the company has received three reports of children putting a detached toggle button in their mouths, according to the CPSC.

Customers can return the recalled items to their nearest Carter’s store location for a gift card refund.

Click here for a full list of sizes and the UPC numbers.