Standoff ends in Arvada neighborhood, suspect in custody

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada police were involved in a standoff with a man who they said tried to burglarize a home Wednesday.

It ended when police took him into custody before 8 p.m.

This happened in the 6800 block of Arbutus Street.

Police said the house was burglarized and the suspect got trapped in the basement.

The home owners got out of the house.

No other information about the situation was released.