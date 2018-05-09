× Suspect shot by Greeley police dies

GREELEY, Colo. — A man shot by police in Greeley Tuesday morning has died. The Weld County coroner identified the suspect Wednesday as Thomas Junior Garcia, 45, of Greeley.

Police responded to a home about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday near 40th Avenue and Seventh Street, just east of Shawsheen Elementary School, on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When officers attempted to contact the man, a short foot pursuit ensued.

Police said the man displayed a knife. A stun gun was deployed, but it was unsuccessful in subduing the man, police said.

An officer then fired his gun, striking the suspect. He was taken to North Colorado Medical Center where he died. No officers were injured.

The Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting. The officers involved in the confrontation were placed on administrative leave during the investigation.