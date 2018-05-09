Robocalls are on the rise: Here’s how to avoid getting scammed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- You're not crazy, robocalls are on the rise in the United States - and they're continuing to scam thousands of Americans everyday.

98 million robocalls hit Americans everyday. The calls are becoming more sophisticated with their tactics with technological advancements that make it easy for companies to use auto-dialers that send out thousands of phone calls every minute for an incredibly low cost.

The complaints are on the rise, it's the second highest complaint to the attorney general's office in Colorado.

There were 2.1 million robocall complaints in 2015, according to the Federal Trad Commission. That number jumped to 3.4 million in 2016 and 4.5 million last year - and those are only counting the people who filed complaints.

And last month, Americans received an estimated 3.4 billion scam calls from automated machines, according to the FCC. That's more than any month on record.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have some tips to avoid getting scammed by the robocalls.