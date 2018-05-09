Report: Peyton Manning considering joining bid to purchase Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Peyton Manning is reportedly considering an offer to bid to purchase the Carolina Panthers, according to a report in the Charlotte Observer.

Two sources told the Observer that billionaire Ben Navarro reached out to Manning to join his ownership group that is bidding to purchase the Panthers. Manning is reportedly considering the offer to become a “limited partner,” sources told the paper.

The Panthers were the last team Manning faced during his NFL career. Manning and the Broncos beat the Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

This is the latest opportunity to be presented to the former Broncos quarterback since retiring in 2015.

He has turned down two high-profile television offers lately, including turning down an offer to be part of the “Thursday Night Football” team on Fox.

Navarro’s ownership group is one of four known bidders on the Panthers, according to the Observer. The team was put on the market following detailed allegations of sexual and racial misconduct by owner and founder Jerry Richardson.