Packed agenda on final day of Colorado Legislature

DENVER -- Wednesday is the final day of the 2018 Colorado Legislature that began in January -- and there is still plenty of work to be done.

Lawmakers are struggling to come up with funding solutions to help teachers and they're trying to do something to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill.

A bill would provide mental health services for people in crises. It would create teams that would go to hospitals to help anyone put on a 72-hour mental health hold and might have access to weapons.

Those teams would provide care and information about what a person in crisis can do next.

The state teachers pension fund, the Public Employees Retirement Association, is also getting a lot of attention in the final hours of the legislative session.

It was much of the focus of the statewide teacher walkouts two weeks ago.

Lawmakers are trying to shore up the fund that some say is underfunded by as much as $50 billion.

Also, leaders of the House and Senate will work Wednesday to address updates to the workplace harassment police.

The sessions officially closes at midnight.