Near-record heat ahead of cooler, wetter Mother’s Day weekend

DENVER -- There will be a few warm days ahead in Denver and along the Front Range, including a near-record high on Thursday before a cooler, wetter Mother's Day weekend.

On Wednesday, there will be sunshine before skies turn partly cloudy with a high of 82 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains can expect sunshine early before skies turn partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

On Thursday, high temps soar to 85 in Denver. The record high is 86, set in 1991.

Skies stay sunny with a 10 percent chance of an afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorm. That afternoon chance of thunderstorm also includes the mountains.

If the energy from the next storm system stays primarily in Wyoming, then Denver and the Front Range will end up with slightly lower rain chances and warmer temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, there's a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

