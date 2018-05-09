Near record heat on Thursday followed by wet weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today has been another great day of weather in Colorado. A few isolated showers and storms will develop in southern Colorado this evening quickly moving east onto the plains. Some storms on the plains could contain small hail, gusty winds, and lightning.

Tomorrow will be even warmer than today on the Front Range and eastern plains. Denver will be approaching the record high of 86 degrees set in 1991 with an afternoon high temperature of 85 degrees.

The Front Range only has a 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening on Thursday with better chances on the northeast plains.

Winds will be gusty out of the southwest up to 30mph Thursday afternoon making fire danger high. The areas in pink are under a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Outdoor burning is not advised.

Friday will be another unseasonably warm day with an afternoon high of 79 degrees in Denver. Late Friday night, a cold front will begin to move across Colorado bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will cool to the mid 60s on Saturday with scattered rain showers on and off through the day. Sunday will climb back into the upper 60s with on and off rain showers.

Monday and Tuesday will be back in the 70s with storm chances each afternoon.

