× Mutts & Models

Mutts and Models is Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 6:00 to 9:30pm at the EXDO Event Center. That’s located at 13699 35th Street in Denver.

It benefits PetAid Colorado.



6:00 to 8:00pm: Reception and Silent Auction

8:00 to 8:30pm: Live Auction and Paddle Raiser

8:30pm: Fashion Show

Tickets start at $100 and includes beverages and hors d’oeuvres.