Lawmakers reach agreement to change state retirement benefits

DENVER - On the final night of session, lawmakers are racing to change retirement benefits for public employees in the State.
They are changing what’s known as PERA, the Public Employee Retirement Association in the State.
According to lawmakers, the pension fund is in trouble - with over $50 billion in liabilities in future years.
As a result, the changes being debated include the following:
- Raising the retirement age for new employees to 64
- Forcing current public employees to pay 2 percent more into retirement each year
- Freezing cost of living adjustments for current retirees
- State to invest $225 per year in fund