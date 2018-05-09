Heroes and Halos: A Tribute to Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who: The Denver Hospice

What: Heroes & Halos…A Tribute to Veterans

When: Saturday, June 9th from 6:00 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

FOX31 Denver, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, is honored to support this year’s Heroes & Halos…A Tribute to Veterans event, hosted by our friends at The Denver Hospice to honor and preserve the legacies of our Colorado military veterans.

Proceeds from this new signature event will support military veterans and Colorado families in need of support as they navigate the end of life journey. Nearly one-third of the patients at The Denver Hospice are veterans, and they take special care to offer each the dignity, respect and specialized care they deserve.

Join us for an incredible night as Colorado’s veterans are recognized and honored for a great cause. The evening kicks off with a reception with live music, followed by dinner and a program that includes Keynote Speaker, and father of Peyton Manning, Archie Manning. This event guarantees to leave you inspired and your attendance will make a difference in the lives of our veterans.

