The third annual Food Truck Carnival will be held May 11-13. There will be 85 food trucks, nine retail trucks, 14 bands, and 25 carnival rides that will cook up a sensational weekend of fun. This year the city has added Brew Battle, Saturday, May 12, where five local breweries pouring 10 types of beer will tempt visitors with their tasty suds and seek to receive the sweet award of Brew Battle Champion. Tickets start at $20 for that event.

Food Truck Carnival is located on the southeast corner of 120th Ave. and Interstate 25 in the parking lots of Northglenn City Hall and Recreation/Senior Center. Parking is free but limited. The most accessible parking site is Wagon Road RTD Parkn-Ride, on the west side of I-25 on 120th Ave. From there it’s a short, easy walk through the underpass to the event. Visit www.foodtruckcarnival.com for information about which food trucks will be available each day, band schedule, and more details about the carnival (for example, riders must wear closed toe shoes) and more.