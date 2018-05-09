Food Network star Ina Garten coming to Denver for book tour

DENVER — Celebrated chef Ina Garten will be speaking in Denver late this year. She will be coming to the Paramount Theatre on December 4.

In addition to being the host of Food Network’s “Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics,” Garten has written 10 New York Times bestselling cookbooks.

During her Denver event, Garten will be interviewed by a moderator and share stories about her life in the Hamptons, her TV show and writing cookbooks. A question-and-answer session with the audience will follow.

Her latest cookbook, “Cook Like a Pro,” “offers favorite home cook recipes, tips and why-didn’t-I-think-of-that tricks for cooking your best,” according to a release announcing the Denver visit.

People who buy tickets to the event will also be able to buy signed copies of the new book in advance.

Tickets start at $49.50 before fees and go on sale Friday, May 11 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased by clicking here.