Family’s stolen license plates used in short police pursuit

MORRISON, Colo. -- A rash of car break-ins in one neighborhood took a bizarre twist, as another crime was mistakenly pinned on the victim.

“It’s frustrating to see the video footage of her. I was very angry and felt violated,” Junior Reyes said.

Home surveillance video shows a woman casually walking across a driveway to check the doors on an SUV, near Braun Court and Purdue in Morrison. Reyes and his family woke up May 3 to find their cars rifled through.

“I noticed the glove compartment on all my vehicles were open and everything was gone,” Reyes said.

Other neighbors along his street were also hit.

“She stole my kids' iPads and their Nintendos,” Stacy Caruso said.

“Just nonchalant she’s going in and out of vehicles. You even see her lighting up a cigarette in someone’s vehicle,” Reyes said.

Reyes said his credit cards, car titles, license plates and personal information were all stolen.

“They literally lucked out that night because I never leave my cars unlocked or titles in my car but I was in a rush. Just happened to get me on the wrong night,” Reyes said.

Then, on Monday there was a knock at the door.

“They said what’s your husband’s name and where is he right now?” Corey Reyes said.

It was sheriff’s deputies looking for Reyes.

“I said what’s this about? They said there’s a high-speed chase and your plates are on the car,” Corey Reyes said.

But it was a mistake. Police believe the woman in the video stole Reyes’ plates and was using them on her vehicle. Then when officers attempted to stop her car near Highway 285 and South Kipling, and ran the plates, it came back to Reyes as the registered owner.

“I explained I wasn’t the guy you were chasing 10 minutes ago – it was crazy,” Junior Reyes said. “They were asking questions, and rightfully so, until they realized hey we’re actually the victims here.”

Reyes said the suspect also swiped his garage door openers, so until that person is caught he fears the suspect may try to rob him again.

“For the last couple of days I’ve been staying up until 3:00 in the morning, wondering are they coming back? Will they come back? When are they coming back?” Reyes said.

Police called off the short pursuit because it was a potential danger to the public. Officers said she was driving a black Jeep Wrangler or dark colored Ford Explorer.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).