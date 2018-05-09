Family of missing Longmont mom prays for the best, fears the worst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- The family of a missing Longmont mom said at a press conference on Monday that they are praying for Rita Gutierrez-Garcia's safe return home, but fear that investigators' belief that she is dead will prove to be true.

Gutierrez-Garcia's mother, Diane Romero, and sister, Jessica Romero-Reyes, spoke at a press conference at the Longmont Police Department on Wednesday. It's the first time they've spoken publicly since police announced that investigators believe Gutierrez-Garcia is no longer alive.

"It’s not something we haven’t already thought of. I myself keep it in the back of my head, I know it’s there but I’d rather hang onto the hope and faith that she still be found," said Diane Romero.

Gutierrez-Garcia was celebrating St.Patrick's Day with friends. She was last seen in a parking lot behind 3's Bar in downtown Longmont around 2:30 a.m. Sunday March 18. Investigators said her disappearance has been suspicious since the beginning. Investigators do have a person in Gutierrez-Garcia's disappearance but not enough evidence yet to make an arrest.

"I just want the ask the people that do know to be courageous and be a good person. Everyone has a family and regardless of what people have to say, no one deserves to be hurt and have anything bad happen to them," said Jessica Romero-Reyes.

Longmont Police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who gives information that leads to an arrest or Rita's remains.