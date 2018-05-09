Families impacted by Aurora theater shooting pay tribute to Mayor Steve Hogan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- The leader of Colorado’s third-largest city has entered at-home hospice care. Mayor Steve Hogan confirmed his cancer diagnosis in March.

Hogan has been mayor of Aurora since 2011 and became known across the country as he comforted residents following the Aurora Theatre shooting in 2012. Hogan took to Facebook on Wednesday to tell Aurora residents his life cause is public service. He said it has been his honor to serve as a state representative, Aurora city council member and mayor.

“He made himself available,” Theresa Hoover, who lost her son in the theatre shooting, told FOX31. “I know he went to a lot of funerals.”

With more than three decades in elected office-- at the state and city level-- Hogan was known as a fierce advocate for Aurora. His colleagues say he worked overtime with various regional organizations and traveled the country to promote his city.

“He always wanted Aurora to be the best,” Aurora Mayor Pro Tempore Marsha Berzins said. “He never gave up on trying to get that done.”

A memorial garden to honor the lives lost in the movie theater is expected to be dedicated on July 27, 2018. It will be a big part of Mayor Hogan’s legacy, according to Heather Dearman—a family member of both a survivor and victim of the theatre shooting.

A successor for Hogan has not been named. The city charter of Aurora allows the city council to appoint an interim mayor when there is a vacancy.

The following statement was released by Mayor Hogan on Facebook Wednesday: