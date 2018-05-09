Department of Labor fines two Colorado companies for November pipeline fire deaths

DENVER — The United States Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined two Colorado companies for a November, 2017 pipeline fire in Weld County that killed two workers.

DCP Midstream LP and Complete Energy Services Inc. were fined $79,004, according to a release from the Department of Labor.

“Two employees of Complete Energy and one employee of DCP Midstream were clearing a blockage in a gas pipeline operated by DCP Midstream when the fire occurred. OSHA investigators determined that flammable vapors or gases from a vacuum truck leaked, igniting the pipeline,” OSHA said in a release Wednesday.

The agency said the companies failed to control potential ignition sources in the work area, did not isolate hazardous energy sources using lockout procedures and also failed to properly train employees on detecting flammable hydrocarbons.

“The employer could have prevented this tragedy by taking appropriate precautions to prevent contact between flammable materials and potential ignition sources,” said OSHA Denver Area Office Director Herb Gibson.

Both companies now have 15 business days to comply with the citations, request a meeting with Gibson or contest OSHA’s findings.