Denver police ask for help locating missing elderly man

DENVER — Police issued an alert about an 81-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday evening.

Manuel Mendez was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West 8th Avenue and Fox Street.

He uses a walker and suffers from dementia.

Age: 81

Race: Hispanic

Hair: Grey

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 220

Anyone who see him is asked to call the Denver Police Department.