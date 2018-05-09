Colorado woman barely survives after catching flesh-eating bacteria
DENVER — Sherry Apodaca is on the road to recovery after contracting flesh-eating bacteria.
But she faced a fight for her life to reach this point.
“You ever heard of that story the ‘monster is inside you?’ That`s pretty much what I had,” Apodaca said.
Doctors say about one in every four people who get flesh-eating bacteria die from it.
Apodaca’s doctors aren’t still aren’t sure how she caught it.
It started in her arm.
“Excruciating pain. It`s a pain that you can`t even describe,” she said.
The disease is rare, but a person can pick it up from anywhere.
Apodaca has had six surgeries to remove the bacteria and dead tissue and she still has a long road to recovery. That’s a blessing, she says, because it means she’s still alive.