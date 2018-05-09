× Colorado woman barely survives after catching flesh-eating bacteria

DENVER — Sherry Apodaca is on the road to recovery after contracting flesh-eating bacteria.

But she faced a fight for her life to reach this point.

“You ever heard of that story the ‘monster is inside you?’ That`s pretty much what I had,” Apodaca said.

Doctors say about one in every four people who get flesh-eating bacteria die from it.

Apodaca’s doctors aren’t still aren’t sure how she caught it.

It started in her arm.

“Excruciating pain. It`s a pain that you can`t even describe,” she said.

The disease is rare, but a person can pick it up from anywhere.

Apodaca has had six surgeries to remove the bacteria and dead tissue and she still has a long road to recovery. That’s a blessing, she says, because it means she’s still alive.