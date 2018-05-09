× Body found in Golden canal identified as missing Arvada man

GOLDEN, Colo. — The body of a missing Arvada man was found Monday afternoon in Golden.

The city of Golden said a crew member found the body of James Mitchell, 87, in the Farmer’s Highline Canal near 44th Avenue and Easley Way around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The crew member was removing debris from under a bridge along the canal when they discovered the body.

On Wednesday, the Jefferson county Coroner’s Office positively identified the body as that of Mitchell, who originally went missing on Dec. 14, 2017.

Mitchell, who suffered from dementia, had crashed his son’s pickup into rail cars close to the canal near 10th and Vasquez Streets in Golden.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Golden Police Department are investigating the death together. They do not believe it was suspicious.