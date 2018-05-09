× Aurora mayor enters into home hospice care following cancer diagnosis

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan has entered into home hospice care.

The mayor announced Wednesday that his time in office will end sooner than he wanted.

“My future days will be lived with dignity, grace and in peace,” Hogan said in a statement. “It has been my distinct honor to serve first as a state representative, then a councilman and finally as mayor of Aurora.”

Hogan has spent 34 years in elected office and said he is proud that he gave his best effort during each day of work.

In March, the mayor announced he had been diagnosed with cancer and would not seek reelection in 2019.

Hogan was elected mayor in 2011. Shortly after, 12 people were killed in a the Aurora theater shooting in July, 2012.

“Aurora is my heart. She has gracefully transitioned from a gateway suburb on the plains to the 54th largest city in the country,” Hogan said. “The people of Aurora define this city. We have grown, we have grieved, we have overcome and we shall continue to prosper together.”

Hogan thanked his colleagues and said it was an honor to serve with city employees.

“Aurora, a new dawn awaits. Thank you for allowing me to live my best life,” Hogan said.