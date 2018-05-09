Athmar Park residents take action to stop string of break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver neighborhood is concerned over a number of break-ins since the first of the year.

There have been 21 burglary reports made in Athmar Park in southwest Denver.

Thirteen of them took place at homes.

The latest crime in Athmar Park took place not far from Huston Lake park, and right down the street from Jacob Young’s home.

"I"m shocked that somebody broke into a house around here but I’m not surprised either... there needs to be more patrols around here."

Young says his home has not been broken into, but his car has been burglarized several times.

One man is so concerned he posted a picture on Athmar Park’s Facebook page showing how he secured his garage door for $20.

It’s a device Jess Horning could have used: burglars kicked down her back door six years ago and ransacked her home.

Horning said, "Since then we got an alarm system and we padlocked all the gates and we have stickers saying we have an alarm system."

Andy Carlson, runs a hardware store and says securing your home does not have to cost a lot of money. "A deadbolt is really important. A deadbolt is going to put a bolt of metal two or three inches into that jam and it makes it virtually impossible for somebody to break in."

He also recommends making sure your home’s locks have long screws, and perhaps even a strike plate outside your door.

Brackets like the one the homeowner in Athmar Park used help too.

Back in the Athmar Park neighborhood, news of new break-ins brings back bad memories for Jess Horning.

Things now are much better she says, but that depends on who you ask and where you live.

Denver police say there do not appear to be an upward trend of break-ins in Athmar Park.

A spokesman said while there have been 13 break-ins, not all of them were forced entry.

Denver police told FOX31 Problem Solvers they will contact concerned homeowners to see if there’s anything DPD can do to help fight the problem.