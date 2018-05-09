Agreement to reauthorize Civil Rights Commission reached at Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- With just hours to go at the state Capitol lawmakers have apparently reached an agreement to reauthorize the Colorado Civil Rights Commission.

The role of the commission has been debated heavily by Republicans for years - especially since the commission found a Lakewood baker in violation of civil rights for refusing to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple based on his religious beliefs.

Republicans in the state Senate fought hard for the minority party to have more say in who gets appointed to the commission.

Currently the governor can appoint all members with no more than four being Democrats.

An agreement reached late Wednesday would limit the governor from appointing no more than three Democrats to the commission and no more than six from the state’s two major political parties.

Four members must also be from protected classes.

Three members must be considered workers with three members serving as business owners.